Calling all zombies! Casting calls open in Savannah for 'Fear the Walking Dead'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are you a talented zombie? Do you have a good zombie walk? Maybe you have more of a zombie-strut or saunter.

Open casting calls for the 'Fear the Walking Dead' roles are being held June 25 and June 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The spin-off to the popular "The Walking Dead" filmed its previous four seasons in Texas, and will bring the production to Savannah for its next one.

The upcoming season of the post-apocalyptic nail-biter will be centered around water.

Now is your chance to be the zombie star you've always wanted to be.

No experience is required. Expert zombies and novices alike may audition. There is a virtual submission option for those who are unable to attend in person.

Casting director Bill Marinella will be present at the casting call and taking photos. The advised outfit ranges from modest and informal, to dressy and sophisticated.

There's no schedule for filming available as of now, so having flexibility and availability can be beneficial; with the production adding that for the course of the series, you will have to work on many unknown dates.

The casting call notes you will need reliable transportation to the casting call, filming dates, COVID testing, and any other cast obligations.

In the meantime, get practicing on that zombie growl. Just think of the morning pre-coffee.