Zac Brown Band to perform at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville

The Zac Brown Band will be making a stop on the First Coast in October as part of its upcoming 2022 international tour.

The “Out in the Middle Tour” will see the band return to Daily’s Place on Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. with special guest Robert Randolph Band.

“Performing in front of millions of fans around the world is one of the most electrifying and humbling feelings,” said the band. “We’re so excited to go back out on the road and keep the unbelievable momentum going from ‘The Comeback Tour.’ It’s been such an incredible year for the band, debuting some of the best music we’ve ever made, and we are thrilled to continue playing live for our amazing fans.”

Tickets will go on sale to the public at dailysplace.com beginning Jan. 21 at 10 a.m.

Jags365 and Daily’s Rewards members will have access to presale tickets Jan. 20 between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.