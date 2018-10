It's that time of year again -- time for the Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair!

This year, the fair is running from Oct. 31 to Nov. 11 at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds right outside of TIAA Bank Field.

Tickets are $10 for an adult, $5 for seniors and children ages 6 to 12, and free for children 5 and under.

Below is a list of the events happening each day:

Wednesday, Oct. 31:

Trick or Treat -- children 10 and under in costume get in free with an adult

$3 day ($3 gate admission, $3 rides)

$15 wristbands for unlimited rides

Hours are 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 1:

$20 wristbands for unlimited rides

Hours are 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 2:

Senior Day -- seniors ages 65 or older get in free

$25 wristbands for unlimited rides

Hours are 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 3:

Student Day -- students ages 17 and under get in free

$25 wristbands for unlimited rides from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 4:

$25 wristbands for unlimited rides

Hours are 10 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 5:

$20 wristbands unlimited rides

Hours are 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 6:

Wednesday, Nov. 7:

Family Day -- one child 12 or under get in free with the purchase of a full adult price ticket

$10 wristbands unlimited rides

Hours are 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 8:

Friday, Nov. 9:

Military Appreciation Day - military members and dependents get in free with valid ID; $10 wristbands for unlimited rides

Senior Day - seniors 65 and older get in free

$25 wristbands for unlimited rides

Hours are noon to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 10:

Sunday, Nov. 11:

$25 wristbands unlimited rides

Hours are 10 p.m. to 10 p.m.

