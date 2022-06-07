Shell-abrate Tonca's birthday at MOSH this weekend

The Museum of Science & History (MOSH) will host a celebration in honor of Tonca, its adored alligator snapping turtle, Saturday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tonca knows how to throw a shell of a good party.

The beloved turtle will turn 56 in style with a bash that will be turtle-ly awesome.

This birthday celebration event will feature Tonca venturing out from his home in the Hixon Native Plant Courtyard through the Museum for his annual weigh-in and checkup.

MOSH says This Very Important Tonca (VIT) experience allows guests to directly witness the support, care and enrichment that the Museum provides to Tonca (and his friends in the Naturalist Center) every day.

In alignment with the Museum’s summer exhibition, Dinosaur Explorer, this event also provides an opportunity for guests to learn about the links between species like the alligator snapping turtle and their prehistoric predecessors.

Tickets include general admission to the Museum, complimentary seating in the JEA Science Theater for the annual weigh-in and checkup, party hats, a special animal show, Kilwins ice cream and a chance to win MOSH swag!

This event is appropriate for all ages.