YK Osiris issues apology, says he 'violated Sukihana's boundaries when he tried to kiss her

The Jacksonville native is under fire after forcibly kissing and touching rapper Sukihana on camera at an Atlanta event.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Rapper YK Osiris is doing damage control after a cringy moment he had over the weekend during an event in Atlanta. The Jacksonville native appeared with several other celebrities and went viral for all the wrong reasons. Best known for the 2019 hit "Worth It," the 24-year-old rubbed the shoulders of rapper Sukihana, grabbed her face, and planted a kiss on her.

Sukihana, 31, a cast member of "Love & Hip Hop Miami," was visibly uncomfortable. At one point in the video, she walked away and yelled, "help."

Sukihana, real name Destiny Lanette Henderson, apparently deleted her Twitter account following the incident. Before it was deleted, according to reports, the "Eating" rapper tweeted: "I am hurt and I am scared to stand up for myself."

YK Osiris, whose real name is Osiris Jahkail Williams, took to Instagram Wednesday and released the following statement:

"I want to publically offer my sincerest apology to Sukihana. In an attempt to be playful, I misread the moment and violated Sukihana's boundaries. I understand the importance of consent and I am embarrassed by my behavior. I take full responsibility and have made multiple attempts to apologize. I have the utmost admiration for Sukihana and it was never my intention to disrespect her."