Yellowcard coming to Jacksonville to celebrate 20 years of Ocean Avenue

Yellowcard's lead singer, Ryan Key, grew up on the beaches of Jacksonville. It inspired the song that helped propel the alternative band into stardom.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There's a place off Ocean Avenue, you know the one.

It's a place that helped inspire Yellowcard's lead singer, Ryan Key, to write the song that helped propel the alternative band into stardom.

Only it's not called Ocean Avenue in real life, it's Ocean Boulevard in Atlantic Beach. The name was reportedly changed by Key to make the song flow better.

There's also a place on the corner of Cherry Street. Supposedly, you can walk on the beach with your bare feet. It's the street in Neptune Beach where Key's parents rented a home decades ago.

Now, the band is returning to Jacksonville for a show that's part of their 'Celebrating 20 years of Ocean Avenue' Tour, with special guests Mayday Parade, Story of the Year and Emo Night Brooklyn.

"Announcing a Yellowcard tour is something we never thought we would get to do again. Much less, a tour with bands of this caliber, made up of such amazing people and good friends.," said the band on Facebook.

"Being given the opportunity to play music together again is truly a gift that we are not taking for granted. We are going to make these shows extremely special for all of the fans who we have missed so much these last six years."

The Jacksonville show will be played July 22 at Daily's Place.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and prices range from $19.50 - $89.50.