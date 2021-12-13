WWE brings Monday Night RAW to Jacksonville

In WWE, the huge muscles are matched by the oversized personalities and professional feuds.

WWE is bringing Monday Night RAW to Jacksonville, where the stars of professional wrestling will square off in the ring.

You can see WWE champion Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins in a triple threat match. Also, you'll be able to see Bianca Belair vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship

Tickets range from $20 to $110 and are available at Ticketmaster.com, and the venue box office.

Where: Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena, 300 Philip Randolph Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32202

When: March 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Monday Night Raw is a three-hour primetime program starting at 8PM ET that broadcasts live on USA Network.

Back in September, WWE SmackDown, also known as Friday Night SmackDown, came to Jacksonville.