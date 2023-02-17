Everything you need to know about the World of Nations Celebration in Jacksonville

Experience the cuisine, artistry and customs from lands near and far as you travel throughout Tailgaters Parking for this unique two-day event.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Have you ever wanted to travel internationally but weren’t sure where to start? Look no further than the World of Nations Celebration!

The City of Jacksonville puts the wonderful sights, sounds, and tastes of different nations within your reach.

Countries participating in the World of Nations Celebration include: The Bahamas, People's Republic of China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Honduras, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Mexico, Palestine, Peru, Philippines, Puerto Rico, Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkey, U.S.A., U.S. Virgin Islands and Venezuela

What's to Eat?

Food items include pupusa from Honduras, Jerusalem lamb from Israel, Polpette di Carne from Italy, oxtail from Jamaica, pancit from The Philippines, paella from Spain, curry goat from Trinidad and Tobago, gyro from Turkey and so much more!

Entertainment Options

There are plenty of live performances all weekend! Click here for a full list.

Date & Location

Tailgaters Parking: 225 Talleyrand Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Saturday, February 18th: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday, February 19th: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Tickets

Advance ticket purchases are $5 + fees each, children 3 and under are free.

Tickets purchased at the entrance the day of the event are $8 + tax for school age children (4 - 17) and $10 + tax for adults.

Cashless Payments

All City of Jacksonville point-of-sale locations will be cashless including: event ticket purchases, beverage booths which include beer, wine, soda and water. All major credit cards and tap-to-pay will be accepted at this years event. Cashless payments are highly encouraged at all locations within the event.

Parking

Public parking will be available in Lots C, D and J at TIAA Bank Field for $10 per vehicle as well as select Tailgaters Parking lots for $13 per vehicle. Lots will open one hour prior to event opening.

Please note, only cashless payments will be accepted for this lot.

Bag Policy

Security will be checking all bags upon entry. Clear bags are strongly encouraged to speed up this process. Due to enhanced security measures, the following items are not permitted: Outside food and drinks, coolers, pets (with the exception of service animals), bikes, skates, scooters, drones and weapons (other than permitted pursuant to Fla. Stat. §790.06)

FAQ's