World championship event coming to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A world championship will be coming to Jacksonville in 2021 and will be hosted at Riverfront Plaza on the banks of the St. Johns River.

Details about the championship will be announced Tuesday morning by Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and Airstream Ventures CEO Alan Verlander.

This comes after the Jacksonville Jaguars debuted a new project last week that will transform the look and feel of the downtown area.

The project includes a Four Seasons Hotel and Residences, a new office building, an orthopedic sports medicine complex and improvements to the city-owned marina and public spaces. The project is in partnership with Iguana Investments.

The team also released details about the vision for a football performance center, which will be the first step in creating the “Stadium of the Future” for Jags fans.

The team hopes the projects will help to increase the number of jobs in and visitors to Downtown, boost community development and the Downtown residential population.

The team says the projects will also help solidify Jacksonville as the home of the Jaguars for generations to come.