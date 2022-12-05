Willie Nelson coming to St. Augustine Ampitheatre in 2023

Tickets for Willie Nelson go on sale this Friday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Amphitheatre will welcome legendary artist Willie Nelson in February of next year.

With a seven-decade career, Willie Nelson has earned every conceivable award as a musician and amassed credentials as an author, actor and activist.

He continues to thrive as a relevant and progressive musical and cultural force. In recent years, he has delivered more than a dozen new albums, released a Top 10 New York Times' bestsellers book, again headlined Farm Aid, an event he co-founded in 1985.

He also launched his cannabis companies Willie's Reserve and Willie's Remedy, and graced the covers of Rolling Stone and AARP The Magazine.

Willie will be performing Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.