JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thirteen giant semi-trucks unloaded set pieces and costumes for the Broadway hit "Wicked" Tuesday. The show opens in Jacksonville Wednesday night at the Florida Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts in Downtown.

Steve Quinn is the company manager of Wicked. He says to get ready for this massive production it only takes them about two-and-a-half days.

"We started yesterday morning at 8 a.m. and we’ll have a show by Wednesday at 7:30 p.m." Quinn said. "We start with everything that goes in the air or the 'fly show' as we call it. So the lights, the booms, the dragon you see [above the stage] all get installed. Later today, we’ll put in the floor of the stage. We’ll start adding props and tomorrow we’ll add costumes, a cast and an orchestra and then we’ll have a show by tomorrow night. So, about 30 hours."

Quinn has been a company manager for close to 30 years and has been on the road for about 22 of those years. Before "Wicked," he was working on "Hairspray." Then, the opportunity for a job with "Wicked" came up.

"I interviewed and luckily I got the job, and 15 years later I’m still on 'Wicked,'" he said. "So, that’s great!”

“I think the greatest part is bringing Broadway to the country for people who can’t afford to go to New York or people that don’t want to go to New York," Quinn said. "It’s nice that we bring a full Broadway show to Jacksonville. I mean we’re a 90 percent recreation of what you’d see in New York."

The only thing that's really different is that the show is slightly smaller. That allows production to fit into the various theaters across the country.

"But we have the same sets, same costumes, witches fly, brooms fly, monkeys fly, so we have the same special effects," Quinn said. "We actually have a couple of things in our show that they don’t have in New York which is kind of, I will not spoil them, but we have a couple of extra things out here on the road that they don’t have in New York, so that’s a great reason to come see us.”

“For those who have never seen the story, we kind of say it’s what happened before Dorothy dropped in," Quinn explained. "So just a story of how the Wicked Witch became wicked and how Glenda the Good became Glenda the Good. And is she wicked and is she good and we kind of explore that in a very fun and very musical way."

"The cast is top-notch," he said. "It’s a $13 million production. We travel in 13 52 foot semi-trailer trucks, so we definitely bring Broadway to your backyard.”

The award-winning Broadway show will run from Nov. 20 to Dec. 1.

It shares the story of "The Wizard of Oz," but from the perspective of the evil witch, except she may not be so evil but rather misunderstood.

"Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possessing an extraordinary talent," the news release said. "When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships, until the world decides to call one 'good,' and the other one 'wicked.'"

"Wicked" is the winner of over 100 international awards, including three Tony Awards. It's known for its thrilling score that includes hits like "Defying Gravity," "Popular" and "For Good."

Performance Schedule:

Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 21 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 24 at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29 at 1:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 1 at 1:30 p.m.

Prices start at $39. Click here to buy tickets.

If you'd like to score some tickets for cheaper, there is a lottery before every show. You have to show up 2-and-a-half hours in advance. You can put your name in a hat and then if your name is picked, you can get tickets for just $25 cash. It's a great way to see 'Wicked' on a budget. The lottery is available for every performance.