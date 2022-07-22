'It was a whirlwind:' Jacksonville's Emmie Trammell wins Jeopardy

A 23-year-old woman from Jacksonville, who auditioned since she was 16, nailed her first time on the show. She won $21,000 dollars and moves ahead to compete.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — “For some reason, I was so nervous when it was airing, but I knew what happens!”

Emmie Trammell almost chuckles at herself for getting butterflies when she was watching herself on Jeopardy.

She taped the segment on May 16, but she was bound by Jeopardy’s strict rules to keep the outcome a secret.

So when 80 people came to a watch party, only Emmie sat and watched, knowing she’d win.

When she nailed the final Jeopardy question, her friends and family broke out in cheers. “I got a lot of hugs…a lot of emotion in the room. It was wonderful,” Trammell says.

During the chat portion of the show, Ken Jennings asked Trammell about her passion for astronomy. She explained that her grandfather had passed away a few years ago, but he left her his own telescope.

It fueled her study of astronomy and may have helped her win Jeopardy.

She went into Final Jeopardy in second place, but the question was about a constellation.

“I saw kid’s tail (words in the question) and that’s a goat, and Capricorn is goat,” Trammell says about her “educated guess.”

But it wasn’t an easy answer.

“I got to be honest, I was terrified," she says.

"I was afraid I would get it wrong and look like an idiot,” she says, knowing she had just told about her study of astronomy.

But the reigning champ wrote down “Gemini” and Trammell wrote down “Capricorn.”

Trammell bumped off the champion and won the entire night. She was quick to thank her family and friends for their support.

She also thanks her teachers from the schools she attended in Jacksonville: Riverside Presbyterian Day School, James Weldon Johnson Middle, and Stanton.