Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy! moving to WJXX Wednesday

Wheel watchers and Jeopardy! lovers, your favorite game shows are moving stations Wednesday night -- but don't worry, you'll still be able to watch!

The "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" holiday special will air on WTLV Wednesday beginning at 7 p.m. The tree-lighting celebration will be NBC's official ringing in of the holiday seasion.

Because of the special airing on WTLV, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! will move to WJXX at 7 and 7:30 p.m. Again, this is only effective on Wednesday.

The "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" special will feature festive performances by Kelly Clarkson, Goo Goo Dolls, Earth, Wind & Fire, Brett Eldredge, Jimmy Fallon, Tori Kelly, Leslie Odom Jr., Dolly Parton, Pentatonix, Dan + Shay, Gwen Stefani and Meghan Trainor. The cast of the Tony Award-winning hit "Ain't Too Proud" will also perform a musical number, and the iconic Radio City Rockettes will make an appearance.

Mario Lopez will host from 7 to 8 p.m., when NBC News' TODAY co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Al Roker will take over.

The tradition of the Rockefeller Christmas tree dates back to 1931 during the Great Depression. The first official tree-lighting ceremony occurred two years later in 1933 in front of the then eight-month-old RCA Building (the current Comcast Building).

The 88th annual holiday special will celebrate the lighting of a 75-foot tall, 45-foot wide Norway Spruce from Oneonta, New York. The tree weighs approximately 11 tons. It will be adorned with more than 50,000 multi-colored LEDs and will be topped with a stunning Swarovski star.

After the tree leaves Rockefeller Center, it will be milled into lumber for donation to Habitat for Humanity and used to build homes in the region.

While the holidays are a time of celebration, there are also many families who are facing extraordinary challenges. At key moments throughout the night, viewers will have the opportunity to donate to Red Nose Day in support of children and families facing hunger and food insecurity this holiday season.

With health and safety the highest concern, there will be no public access to the tree-lighting ceremony at Rockefeller Center. The public is invited to view the live national broadcast “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” from home on WTLV.