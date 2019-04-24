Get ready Netflix fans, there is some serious binging to do in May with a slew of new releases dropping next month.

Some key highlights include the highly anticipated 'Extremely Wicked Shockingly Evil and Vile', a film about the life of serial killer Ted Bundy who's played by Zac Efron, several Austin Powers flicks and The Matrix Trilogy.

RELATED: New Ted Bundy movie trailer facing backlash because Zac Efron is 'too charming'

Comedy sensation Wanda Sykes is also expected to show up on Netflix's comedy selections in May with her new special 'Wanda Sykes: Not Normal.'

Highlights for May

SERIES

5/6 - The Abyss: Fantasy drama revolving around a mystery object that unites two lost souls.

Fantasy drama revolving around a mystery object that unites two lost souls. 5/8- Luci fer: Season 4 : Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective.

: Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective. 5/10- The Society: When everyone else mysteriously vanishes from their wealthy town, the teen residents of West Ham must forge their own society to survive.

FILMS

5/3- Extremely Wicked Shockingly Evil and Vile : - Single mother Liz falls for Ted Bundy and refuses to believe the truth about his crimes for years. A drama based on a true story.

: - Single mother Liz falls for Ted Bundy and refuses to believe the truth about his crimes for years. A drama based on a true story. 5/16- Good Sam: A skeptical reporter seeks to uncover the identity and motives of a man who leaves bags of cash around New York City for strangers in need.

A skeptical reporter seeks to uncover the identity and motives of a man who leaves bags of cash around New York City for strangers in need. 5/30- Chopsticks: A gifted but insecure woman is in for a transformative experience when she enlists an enigmatic con to help recover her stolen car from Mumbai.

COMEDY

5/21- Wanda Sykes: Not Normal: Politics. Racism. Reality TV. Hot flashes. Wanda Sykes tackles issues big and small in this rollicking, no-holds-barred stand-up special.

Politics. Racism. Reality TV. Hot flashes. Wanda Sykes tackles issues big and small in this rollicking, no-holds-barred stand-up special. 5/27- Historical Roasts : Coming to Netflix! A LIVE comedy show that roasts historical figures, played by comedians. Teaching history a lesson (Via Twitter)

AND MORE

Angels and Demons

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Scarface

Wedding Crashers

Mr. Mom

Zombieland

Insidious

Disney's The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Queen of the South Season 3

See a full list here.