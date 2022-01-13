What is Wordle? A look at the increasingly popular online game

It's all over social media, people posting odd sequences of color-coded boxes, all a part of an online word game called Wordle.

It's all a part of a new game people are playing and sharing with each other on social media outlets like Twitter.

It’s a word guessing game, very similar to the television game show "Lingo."

You have six attempts to guess a five-letter word of the day.

A yellow square means you have that letter correct. A green square means you have it correct and it’s in the right spot.

But there’s a catch: You only get to play it once per day.

When you get the word right, you get the option to share your results online.

So that color-coded box is just another way to flex on your haters online.