JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's the Florida Lottery Guy Harvey Watch-To-Win contest! Starting Monday, May 24 - Friday, May 28, watch Good Morning Jacksonville at 6 A.M. on WTLV NBC12 and WJXX ABC25 for the Florida Lottery Word-Of-The-Day. Then, enter the word and register for your chance to win $300 worth of Florida Lottery scratch-off tickets and the chance to win the Grand Prize, $500 in electronic store gift cards.