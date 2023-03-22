Twitter video of Jacksonville classroom goes viral, shared by Ted Lasso

The teacher explains in the video that if one of the students gets a math problem correct then the class will have 'free time'.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A classroom video that appears to show excited students inside a Jacksonville elementary school is going viral.

The video shows a class at Biscayne Elementary School on the Northside. The teacher’s name is Dwayne Taylor and this is his 2nd grade class.

Mr. Taylor explains in the video that if one of the students gets a math problem correct then the class will have 'free time'. However, if the student gets the answer wrong then the class would remain continue the lesson.

"Alright parents, we made a bet. If Harley gets this right, then we can have free time. If she don't, then we still working. Harley, what answer did you write down?"

"Seven," the student says.

The classroom then erupts into cheers with students jumping up and down and hugging one another. The video also shows a little boy in the background crying.

"Now mind you, parents, these are tears of joy," the Mr. Taylor says in the video.

Shoutout to Mr. Dwayne Taylor and his brilliant 2nd grade class at Biscayne ES. This excellent Team Duval educator captured his students rapturous joy during their math lesson. He shared the video with the students' families on a parent/teacher platform. It has since gone viral! https://t.co/YilklKWuTd — DCPS (@DuvalSchools) March 22, 2023

Twitter user Ziggy B posted the video with the caption, "That lil boy was crying like he just won the Super Bowl."

"Lil bro in the back gonna remember this for the rest of his life. Those are tears of joy," posted Barstool Sports.