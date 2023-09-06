Video: Backed up drain causes flooding at Walker Hayes concert in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Widespread storms developed over Northeast Florida Friday, causing downpours across our area.
However, concert-goers didn't let the rain stop them from having a good time at the Walker Hayes show at Daily's Place. The show continued despite the wet weather and what appeared to be flooding on the ground level due to a backed up storm drain.
A viewer sent First Coast News video of the flooding issue which shows water shooting up through the drain. A member of security is also seen keeping people away from the flooded area.
We have reached out to Daily's Place for comment.