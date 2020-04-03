The UniverSoul Circus is bringing fun and adventure for the whole family to enjoy with its celebration of unity, inclusion and diversity in a production themed "We All Belong."

Starting on March 4 and lasting until March 15 the single rig big top will be set up in the Tailgators Lot located by TIAA Bank Field. The UniverSoul features an action-packed interactive circus experience.

“Our mission is to celebrate diversity with skilled performers from around the world performing side-by-side,” said Founder and CEO Cedric Walker. “The UniverSoul Circus is for everyone. Our goal is to produce the highest level of live family entertainment while breaking down cultural barriers. Simply put, ‘We All Belong.’”

There will be 13 one-of-a-kind performances from all over the world all lead by Ringmaster Lucky Malatsi from South Africa, his long-time Sidekick Zeke of Atlanta, and co-Ringmaster Cheyenne-Rose Dailey from Trinidad and Tobago.

There will be contortionists, skaters, daredevil motorcyclists, a high wire act, trapeze from Brazil, a horse act and so much more to ensure the whole family is gripped with excitement from the start of the circus to the end.

Ticket prices start at $14. Kids 12-months and older need a ticket. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets for the event.