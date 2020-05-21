Orange County OK's Universal Orlando's plan to reopen in June

The plan now goes to the governor's office for approval.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County has approved Universal Orlando's plan to reopen Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure next month.

The county's economic recovery task force gave initial approval to the theme park company's plan to reopen the gates, which have been shut since March. Now, that plan with go to Gov. Ron DeSantis' Office for final approval.

Under the plan, the theme parks would reopen on June 1 for team members. Then, on June 3-4, some annual passholders would be allowed in. The parks would formally reopen to the public on June 5, if the state approves the plan.

When guests return, there will be changes. County leaders toured the parks today and were given a list of changes Universal Orlando intends to implement. Those changes include additional screening and sanitation along with more touchless experiences.

Guests and employees will be given temperature checks, and the parks will promote social distancing. There will be limited capacity in lines and gift shops to help with that distancing.

No children's play areas will be opened -- at least not at first. And, Universal Orlando says it will reduce or eliminate mist areas.

What other people are reading right now: