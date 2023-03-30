x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Universal Orlando introduces all-new ticket deal for Floridians

The deal is only available online and lasts until Sept. 29, 2023.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2019 file photo, guests cool off under a water mist by the globe at Universal Studios City Walk at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando, Fla. In the wake of the coronavirus crisis, the company that owns Universal theme parks around the world says it's delaying construction on a fourth theme park in Florida and that the opening of a Nintendo-themed park in Japan will be pushed back by a few months. Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said Thursday, April 30, 2020 that the company was delaying construction on its fourth park at Orlando Universal Resort. The Epic Universe theme park was announced last year to great fanfare. (AP Photo/John Raoux, file)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thrill-seekers are in for a treat this summer as Universal Orlando unveiled a ticket deal for Florida residents.

From now until Sept. 29, 2023, Florida residents can purchase a 1-day, 2-park ticket and receive two days for free. Guests with valid Florida driver's licenses or another government-issued ID will be able to enjoy three days of theme parks for the price of one with this special. A college ID from a Florida college or university will also suffice.

The promotion allows guests admission to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal's Islands of Adventure for three calendar days and can be used on non-consecutive days.

The all-new offer starts at $164 to $209, plus tax. We checked out the price and a $209 ticket, plus tax came to a total of $222.59. However, prices may vary depending on the first date selected for visit.

More Videos

In Other News

25,000 affordable housing units may be built, Florida advocates say

Before You Leave, Check This Out