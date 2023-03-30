Universal Orlando introduces all-new ticket deal for Floridians

The deal is only available online and lasts until Sept. 29, 2023.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thrill-seekers are in for a treat this summer as Universal Orlando unveiled a ticket deal for Florida residents.

From now until Sept. 29, 2023, Florida residents can purchase a 1-day, 2-park ticket and receive two days for free. Guests with valid Florida driver's licenses or another government-issued ID will be able to enjoy three days of theme parks for the price of one with this special. A college ID from a Florida college or university will also suffice.

The promotion allows guests admission to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal's Islands of Adventure for three calendar days and can be used on non-consecutive days.