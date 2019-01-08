ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando is building a new theme park: Universal's Epic Universe.

At a Thursday morning news conference, the company announced the new park will be the largest investment in one of its theme parks.

Universal said the new theme park will be on a large swath of land near the Orange County Convention Center. According to property records, Universal Creative Partners own more than 500 acres near the convention center.

Thursday's news conference included Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Comcast CEO Brian L. Roberts. No further details were released about what rides or themed lands will come to Universal's Epic Universe.

Universal Orlando did release concept art for how the park will be layed out and includes hints to new hotels, shops, restaurants and an entertainment center.

Tom Williams, CEO of Universal Parks and Resorts, said "It's going to be a one of a kind park. It's going to blow your mind."

In a blog post, Universal said visitors will "venture beyond their wildest imagination, traveling into beloved stories and through vibrant lands."

Universal’s Islands of Adventure park just expanded its Wizarding World of Harry Potter with Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure roller coaster. It opened its third park, Volcano Bay, in 2017.

That same year, Terminator 2: 3D closed at Universal Studios Florida. No further information has been released about a new attraction, but Universal said it would be replaced by “an all-new live action experience based on a high-energy Universal franchise,” according to the Miami Herald.

Back in 2015, Universal and Nintendo announced they would bring video game-themed lands to Universal parks beginning with Japan first then Orlando and California. The company said Japan’s Nintendo World will open in 2020.

