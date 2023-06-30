Unicorn World coming to Jacksonville in August

The event features unicorn-themed arts and crafts, music, dancing, hula-hoops, a unicorn reading section, and unicorn gift shop.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Get ready to experience the magic of unicorns! Unicorn World will be bringing its interactive event to Jacksonville this August.

You'll be able to experience the magic of these mystical creatures up close and personal as they move, “breathe,” and neigh like real horses.

Premium experiences include unicorn bounce houses, rides, face painting, balloons, and professional photos.

All attendees can walk through the magical unicorn stables and meet the unicorns of Unicorn World.

Get to know each life-size, animatronic unicorn and have the chance to pet them, get your photo taken, and discover what makes each one magically unique.

The event will be held at the Prime F. Osborn Convention Center on Aug. 12 and 13.