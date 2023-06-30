x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Unicorn World coming to Jacksonville in August

The event features unicorn-themed arts and crafts, music, dancing, hula-hoops, a unicorn reading section, and unicorn gift shop.
Credit: Unicorn World
Unicorn World is coming to Indianapolis on May 21.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Get ready to experience the magic of unicorns! Unicorn World will be bringing its interactive event to Jacksonville this August.

You'll be able to experience the magic of these mystical creatures up close and personal as they move, “breathe,” and neigh like real horses.

Unicorn-themed arts and crafts, music, dancing, hula-hoops, a unicorn reading section, and unicorn gift shop is also available for everyone to enjoy.

Premium experiences include unicorn bounce houses, rides, face painting, balloons, and professional photos.

Credit: Unicorn World
Unicorn World floorplan

All attendees can walk through the magical unicorn stables and meet the unicorns of Unicorn World. 

Get to know each life-size, animatronic unicorn and have the chance to pet them, get your photo taken, and discover what makes each one magically unique.

The event will be held at the Prime F. Osborn Convention Center on Aug. 12 and 13.

Tickets are $30 for ages 2 to 17. Children under 2 are free.

Click here for more information.

    

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Daily Blast Live: Friday, June 30, 2023

Before You Leave, Check This Out