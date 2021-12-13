Tim McGraw books Jacksonville concert for May

McGraw is also scheduled to appear in Jacksonville at the Florida Forum speakers series on Feb. 16.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Country singer Tim McGraw is coming to Daily's Place in May, one of two appearances he has scheduled for Jacksonville in 2022.

His Tour 2022, with opening acts Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay and Brandon Davis, is scheduled to stop in Jacksonville on Thursday, May 5. Tickets will be priced at $49.50-$149.50.

McGraw is also scheduled to appear in Jacksonville at the Florida Forum speakers series on Feb. 16.