Once a year Amazon opens up prime subscription benefits to anyone with a laptop or device. First Coast News is taking a closer look to see what it means for the company, the competition and the consumer.

“It’s obviously really popular,” said Kristina Privette, who likes supporting local businesses like Social Grounds Coffee in Jacksonville.

Her shop-local outlook didn’t stop her from also hitting up Amazon Prime Day to get some coffee delivered to her home.

“Because it’s easy,” Privette said with a laugh.

The Amazon Prime subscription costs $12.99 a month and gives users free 2-day shipping and access to streaming video and music.

Only July 16 and 17, non-subscribers can get in on the action. The response was so big, the Amazon website and app crashed on Monday.

“I think it’s probably great business for them, probably not great for the consumer,” Privette said.

The boom is also not always great for traditional brick and mortar stores. Most recently Toys ”R” Us shut its American stores down for good.

Other businesses are trying to keep up, like Target, which launched its own summer savings on Tuesday, offering shoppers who spend more than $100 online a free 6-month premium membership.

“I love that other businesses are coming up and trying to capitalize,” Privette said. “That’s the market we live in.”

Amazon has been so successful, founder Jeff Bezos recently eclipsed Bill Gates as the richest person in modern history.

