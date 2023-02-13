The Killers bringing tour to St. Augustine in May

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — They're coming out of their cage, and they're doing just fine.
The Killers will be playing at The Amp on Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale This Friday at 10 a.m. online at Ticketmaster.com and at the venue Box Office.
The Killers are a Las Vegas-based four-piece who formed in 2003, featuring the talents of singer/keyboardist Brandon Flowers, drummer Ronnie Vannucci, guitarist Dave Keuning and bassist Mark Stoermer.
Best known singles include “Mr. Brightside” and “Somebody Told Me.”
Ticket range from $64.00 to $119.00.