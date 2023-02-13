x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

The Killers bringing tour to St. Augustine in May

Best known singles include “Mr. Brightside” and “Somebody Told Me.”
Credit: The Killers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — They're coming out of their cage, and they're doing just fine.

The Killers will be playing at The Amp on Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale This Friday at 10 a.m. online at Ticketmaster.com and at the venue Box Office.

The Killers are a Las Vegas-based four-piece who formed in 2003, featuring the talents of singer/keyboardist Brandon Flowers, drummer Ronnie Vannucci, guitarist Dave Keuning and bassist Mark Stoermer. 

Best known singles include “Mr. Brightside” and “Somebody Told Me.”

Ticket range from $64.00 to $119.00.

Click here for more information.

Related Articles

 

More Videos

In Other News

Daily Blast Live: Monday, February 13, 2023

Before You Leave, Check This Out