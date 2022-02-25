Guide: Everything you need to know about the World of Nations event in Jacksonville

Visitors can enjoy a variety of authentic experiences, ranging from exotic cuisine and artistry to traditional customs and dancing.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Looking to go on a vacation without ever leaving Jacksonville? Better pack your appetite, because the annual World of Nations Celebration is back at Metropolitan Park this weekend!

After 30 years, the annual World of Nations Celebration returns on Feb. 26 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Feb. 27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The City of Jacksonville and local multicultural friends will bring the world to you with this fascinating cultural destination that showcases the unique diversity of our planet.

Visitors can enjoy a variety of authentic experiences, ranging from cuisine and artistry to traditional customs and dancing.

Countries participating in the celebration include The Bahamas, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ethiopia, Ghana, Haiti, Honduras, India, Indonesia, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Mexico, Nigeria, Palestine, Peru, Philippines, Puerto Rico, South Africa, Spain, St. Lucia, Turkey, U.S.A., U.S. Virgin Islands and Venezuela.

In the past, some featured food items have included Tandoori Chicken, Yakitori, Golabki, Oxtail and rice and Johnny Cakes. This year, there is expected to be even more flavors and dishes to choose from.

You can also take place in a scavenger hunt during the event. Download the Eventzee app, create a free account, and use event code "WONC" to join!

The Details:

Where: Metropolitan Park: 1410 Gator Bowl Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32202

When: The event will take place on Feb. 26 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Feb. 27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets: Advance Tickets for the 2022 World of Nations Celebration are on sale for $5 + fees. Ticket prices will be increased to $8 for school age children (4 - 17) and $10 for adults if purchased at the entrance the day of the event.

Parking: Public parking will be available in Lot J at TIAA Bank Field for $10 per vehicle. Lot J will open one hour prior to event opening. Please note, only cashless payments will be accepted for this lot.

Bag Policy: Security will be checking all bags upon entry. Clear bags are strongly encouraged to speed up this process.



Prohibited Items: Food & beverages, coolers, pets (except for service animals), bicycles, scooters, skates, rollerblades, hoverboards, drones, weapons of any kind (no weapons other than the permitted pursuant to Fla. Stat. §790.06)