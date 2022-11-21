Complete guide to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

There will be live performances, giant balloons, and beautiful floats.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season.

WTLV will be airing the parade live at 9 a.m and then again at 2 p.m., for those that were busy in the kitchen or running the Turkey Trot. If you don't live along the First Coast you can also watch the parade at 9 a.m. on NBC.

Who are the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performers?

According to NBC, this year's lineup of performers includes Paula Abdul; Big Time Rush; Cam; Jordan Davis; Blue’s Clues & You! Host Josh Dela Cruz; Gloria, Sasha and Emily Estefan; Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Fitz and the Tantrums; Kirk Franklin; Mario Lopez and family; Ziggy Marley; Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles; the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street®; Sean Paul; the cast of Peacock’s Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin (Adam Devine, Sarah Hyland and Flula Borg); Joss Stone; Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue; Jordin Sparks; Dionne Warwick; Betty Who; and Santa Claus.

And get ready for the grand finale when Mariah Carey takes to the parade around noon ET to sing her hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You!"