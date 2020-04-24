WTLV/WJXX will be re-airing Will & Grace finale and retrospective episodes on Sunday due to the interruption caused by severe weather.

You can watch the episode at 1 p.m. or you can go to NBC.com and watch both episodes.

Here's how:

Go to www.nbc.com

Click on SHOWS at the top

Click on COMEDY

Scroll down to Will & Grace (there are 2 boxes, one is for the original shows from 1998, the other is for the recent shows. Recent is first)

Click on Will & Grace

Click on EPISODES

The top 2 entries are the shows from last night. The top one (S3 E19) is the Retrospective episode. The next one down (S3 E18) is the Finale.

Click on an episode and watch!

The NBC sitcom wrapped up for the second time on Thursday, closing the door on its three-year-long revival.

Eric McCormack, known as Will Truman on the show, says the finale has a few surprises up its sleeve. You won't want to miss it!

RELATED: Veteran 'Will and Grace' actress Shelley Morrison dies at 83

RELATED: ‘Will & Grace’ star Megan Mullally cringes over Trump sharing their 'Green Acres' duet