WTLV/WJXX will be re-airing Will & Grace finale and retrospective episodes on Sunday due to the interruption caused by severe weather.
You can watch the episode at 1 p.m. or you can go to NBC.com and watch both episodes.
Here's how:
- Go to www.nbc.com
- Click on SHOWS at the top
- Click on COMEDY
- Scroll down to Will & Grace (there are 2 boxes, one is for the original shows from 1998, the other is for the recent shows. Recent is first)
- Click on Will & Grace
- Click on EPISODES
- The top 2 entries are the shows from last night. The top one (S3 E19) is the Retrospective episode. The next one down (S3 E18) is the Finale.
- Click on an episode and watch!
The NBC sitcom wrapped up for the second time on Thursday, closing the door on its three-year-long revival.
Eric McCormack, known as Will Truman on the show, says the finale has a few surprises up its sleeve. You won't want to miss it!
RELATED: Veteran 'Will and Grace' actress Shelley Morrison dies at 83
RELATED: ‘Will & Grace’ star Megan Mullally cringes over Trump sharing their 'Green Acres' duet