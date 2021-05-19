Stacey Abrams to appear on Ellen DeGeneres Show today

DeGeneres asked the former minority leader of the Georgia House of Representatives whether she plans to give the governor seat another go in 2022.

ATLANTA — Voting rights activist and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is set to appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday afternoon.

Abrams will discuss a variety of topics, including her fight against voter suppression and her ongoing pledge "to fight for democracy." The Spelman College alumna told DeGeneres that her parents, who were civil rights activists, greatly influenced her.

Abrams has been hailed as the architect who turned Georgia blue through three pivotal elections.

In January, Abrams told 11Alive she had not made a decision about her political future. However, DeGeneres asked the former minority leader of the Georgia House of Representatives whether she plans to give the governor's seat another go in 2022.

Abrams will also talk about the series of romance novels she wrote under another pen name, "While Justice Sleeps" her new political thriller, and the moment she realized she was an introvert, a news release from the show said.

DeGeneres announced last week that she will be ending her talk show in 2022 after its 19th season.

"When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,” DeGeneres told the Hollywood Reporter in a statement.