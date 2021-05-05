x
Rapper Rick Ross helped launch a health care app in Florida

Credit: Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP
Rapper Rick Ross attends American Eagle's new AE Studio concept store opening on Tuesday, Oct, 24, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

ATLANTA — Rick Ross is a Grammy-award-nominated rapper, songwriter, and record mogul.

 Well, now you can add healthcare investor to his titles...

Back in December, the rapper invested $1 million in the Florida-based telehealth startup JetDoc.

Jetdoc is an app that provides affordable access to doctors, nurses and physician assistants within minutes, specifically in underserved Black and brown communities.

By this winter, residents in D.C. and Maryland will be able to join.

 Ross's big investment is personal.

He's had multiple health scares, including seizures almost a decade ago, and he was hospitalized after a possible heart attack.

In a recent interview with Essence Magazine, Ross said he began taking his health seriously following the seizures because, "Being the boss is being the leader, and the first thing you got to lead is yourself."

This is great.

Health care can be an enormous expense.

To make it more affordable and accessible to people is a game-changer, especially in our poorer communities.

And for a celebrity like Ross, who understands how important it is to take care of your health, it's huge.

He acknowledged that a lot of youth look at his success as motivation. Now, he wants to make health care a part of that success. That's good for all of us.

