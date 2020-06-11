Rapper King Von shot, killed outside of an Atlanta hookah lounge

The shooting happened outside Monaco Hookah Lounge 255 Trinity Av SW.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting that left Chicago rapper King Von and two others dead early Friday morning outside of a downtown Atlanta hookah lounge.

It’s a tragic incident for King Von’s family and the team as he was described as one of the upcoming recording artists to watch for.

Complex Magazine reported last month, King Von shared his new album Welcome to O'Block featuring collabs with Lil Durk, Polo G, and Fivio Foreign.

“The 16-track release through Durk's Only the Family label and EMPIRE marked the follow-up to Von's Levon James project, which saw a No. 36 peak on the Billboard 200,” the outlet reported.

At around 3:20 am, two off-duty Atlanta police officers were working an extra job at Monaco Hookah Lounge off Trinity Avenue. Police said two groups of men started to argue with each other that quickly escalated to gunfire between the two groups, according to a statement issued by Atlanta Police.

“One of the off-duty officers, along with an on-duty Atlanta police officer who was patrolling nearby, confronted the shooters, and shots were fired during the encounter. Three suspects were located on-scene with gunshot wounds and were transported to the hospital by EMS," a police statement continued.

Atlanta Police said three other suspects left and were taken to the hospital in personal cars.

Two additional suspects were detained on the scene.

Three of the people shot in the incident have died as a result of their wounds and three others are being treated in area hospitals.

The officers were not injured. However, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested to respond and investigate the officer-involved shooting aspect of the incident -- per usual protocol. Atlanta Police Homicide investigators responded to the scene and are investigating the homicides.

Part of the investigations will include determining which individuals were struck by gunfire from the suspects and whether any of the victims were struck by gunfire from the officers.

Charges are anticipated against the two suspects detained on-scene and additional charges are likely as the investigation continues.

The identities of the people involved are being withheld until their next of kin is contacted.

Hours leading up to the shooting, the rapper teased a new music video release set to release on Friday.

Just a week ago, King Von penned a post to social media about a dear friend who was also shot and killed.