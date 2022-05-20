Did you know? Your favorite Korean food truck now has a storefront: K-bop Korean Kitchen

Walk into K-bop Korean Kitchen at 4320 Deerwood Lake Parkway and you will find two cousins behind the counter who love to cook and eat Korean food.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Hey, foodies! You probably know K-bop Korean Barbecue from their food truck, but did you know they just opened a restaurant off Southside Boulevard?

"Bop means a rice meal in Korean," said Anton Wiranata.

Every bowl comes with rice and noodles and at dinner time you get steamed vegetables. You can choose between lettuce and kimchi and you get a fried dumpling.

"The best seller is Korean fried chicken," said Erik Pranata.

"Yeah we call it KFC," said Wiranata.

The cousins say their second most popular dish is the bulgogi.

"Bulgogi is sliced short ribs, marinated," said Wiranata. "That's very tender and it has very nice flavor to it."

Their favorite is the short ribs dish. The short ribs are marinated for two days.

"This is my favorite," said Pranata.

"Yeah that's the best," added Wiranata. "Just from the smell."

Any flavor you're feelin', K-bop has got something for you. They make a Korean sushi roll called a kimbap roll that is made with bulgogi and they load up french fries with kimchi and the works for their kimchi fries.

Don't forget to grab a boba tea. They have brown sugar and taro.

"We also like to see people's smiles," said Wiranata.

There's no way not to smile when all this food is yours!

Stop by their new brick and mortar location and catch their food truck at Riverside Arts Market on Saturdays.