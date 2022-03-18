Young adults in Jacksonville step up support for LGBTQ+ youth following passage of so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill

PFLAG Youth Advisory Council of Jacksonville focuses on bringing together children and their parents to form a support system.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Young adults are doubling down on supporting each other in their schools and communities following the passage of the so-called Don't Say Gay bill and other related policies.

Two young people in particular are holding an upcoming event to back LGBTQIA+ children and their parents. PFLAG Youth Advisory Council of Jacksonville focuses on bringing together children and their parents to form a support system.

"I was terrified when I was six and seven to be kicked out of my house," YAC Co-founder Trinity Cotten said about coming out to her parents. "All children should be loved and supported for who they are."

"She even prepared a whole speech," added YAC Co-founder Alexandra Cotten. "An argument."

As a child, Trinity Cotten prepared an argument for why her parents should love their six-year-old daughter. Her parents supported her, and now she and her sister work to support the young gay community in Jacksonville.

"We as PFLAG YAC always try to provide as much support as we possibly can, no matter what's going on in the world," Alexandra Cotten said. "Because no matter what, we're always going to be discriminated against, at least for now. I hope that's not always the case."

Right now, 'what's going on' includes stress over a new St. Johns County Schools policy that teachers must tell a student's parents before using their preferred name or gender pronouns.

"If the children don't feel safe enough to come out at home they could be kicked out of their houses," Trinity Cotten said. "This is a safety issue."

LGBTQIA+ young adults experience homelessness at more than twice the rate of their peers, a study by the University of Chicago finds. LGBTQIA+ youth are four times more likely to seriously consider and attempt suicide, reports suicide prevention group the Trevor Project.

The community is also feeling strained over the so-called Don't Say Gay bill, which states classroom instruction "on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade three or in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate."

"Children come out younger and younger," Trinity Cotten said.

YAC focuses on supporting children under age 13. The Cottens want the support to grow at their upcoming event.

"Park days are so the kids can meet each other and play and the parents can talk to each other and find community because it's really easy to feel alone, especially as an LGBTQIA+ person," Alexandra Cotten said.

If you're a parent looking for a support system, they encourage you to join their Facebook group PFLAG YAC Parent/Guardian Group.