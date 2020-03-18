The idea of contracting the coronavirus is alarming but with the increasing number of cases we've seen popping up across the First Coast, it is possible.

Many of our FCN viewers have asked what they should do if they believe they have COVID-19 and how do you self-quarantine? Emergency physician and travel doctor, Yvette McQueen urges people not to go to the emergency room or urgent care, saying you should call ahead.

She says your first step should be to call your doctor and if you don't have one then call the health department. Symptoms of COVID-19 include coughing, trouble breathing and fever.

Health experts recommend self-quarantining for 14 days. That gives you enough time to know if you'll become sick and contagious. Guidelines include prohibiting sharing things like towels and utensils, stay at home, don't have any visitors and stay at least six feet away from others in your home.

McQueen says unfortunately if you do have a family and you're not living by yourself they may have to be quarantined also. But, there have been cases where a husband contracts the virus and his wife does not.

"Some people can be what we call vectors and that means I can have it on me, never get it but pass it on to someone else," McQueen said. "I don't mean to cause a panic of fear. I want a panic of seriousness so people will take this virus serious[ly]. That's why we want people to social distance because we don't know if you're carrying it or not. Or if you've been exposed and just don't have symptoms."

According to McQueen, the focus should be on taking care of our health.

"Building up your immunity is what's important. Build up your immunity by getting enough sleep," she said. "The average adult should be getting seven to eight hours of sleep. Most people should be taking daily vitamins and make sure you're eating your fruits and vegetables."

McQueen says when in quarantine you should wipe things down after you've touched them. Get comfortable, watch some television, peruse the internet, maybe find a new hobby or meditate. She says perhaps it's a good time to just slow down.

Here's a few helpful links for more information on COVID-19.

Florida Department of Health COVID-19 Response Adults 60 and older and those with underlying medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes and lung disease are more likely to develop serious illness. Here's what you can do right now. Call before you go Call your health care provider or County Health Department if you have a fever, cough or shortness of breath and returned from international travel or a cruise in the last 14 days.

Georgia Department of Public Health The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is the lead agency in preventing disease, injury and disability; promoting health and well-being; and preparing

