Women's Art Exchange in Jacksonville on Saturday

Celebrate and support local women artists in downtown Jacksonville during Women's History Month.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Women’s Art Exchange is happening Saturday, March 25th in Jacksonville at Brick and Beam in Springfield.

The event will showcase local female artists. We got a sneak peek at one of the performances from Emily Cargill and Dancers modern dance company. They are performing a 10 minute art piece on the female experience.

The event's goal is to pay "homage to the important and necessary impact that women have had on our culture, our community and our world."

The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a sip and stroll as you look at art. Bold City Brewery will provide drinks for purchase at the event.

Then the dance performance will start at 7:30 p.m. followed by a spoken word performance by Women Writing for (a) Change/ Jacksonville. Emily Cargill created the event and wanted to make it one where you interact with the art.

“I knew before I planned anything with this event, I knew that I didn’t want it to be like your traditional proscenium, like stage is here. Fourth wall. Audience here," Cargill said. "There’s no sense of interaction or intimacy.”

During her dancers' performance, the audience will be seated on the same level as the dancers. The dancers move about in an interactive way coming up close to the audience.

Cargill wants this event to kick off a camaraderie between female artists of all genres in Jacksonville and the surrounding area.