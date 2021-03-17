Women at The Cummer Museum help put Jacksonville on the map with nationally-recognized exhibit

It's Women's History Month. The women who run The Cummer Museum are making history with a new exhibit in April getting national attention.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — New leadership and a new year for The Cummer Museum. Leadership staff is making some waves, even being featured in an article by Forbes Magazine recently.

March is Women’s History Month. The name of the museum in and of itself is celebrating a woman: Ninah Cummer.

Now, two women run the museum. One of whom is the new director, Andrea Barnwell Brownlee, who is only the fourth African American woman to lead a “mainstream” American art museum.

Forbes Magazine recently wrote that this is one of the “most exciting developments in museum leadership in America.”

Since 1961, The Cummer Museum has been a hub for culture in Jacksonville.

“What I’m really excited about is working collectively and collaboratively with a team that understands and values the fact that global art and art of many many experiences is going to make every community richer," said Barnwell Brownlee.

NEW on #GMJ: Welcome to @CummerMuseum where the name in & of itself celebrates an impactful woman: Ninah Cummer. Now, 2 women run the museum. 1 of them being the new director who is the 4th African-American woman to run a “mainstream” American museum. #WomensHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/rbBi1AjcHb — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) March 17, 2021

Barnwell Brownlee is working alongside Chief Curator Holly Keris. Behind every piece of art in these halls is a woman ensuring this museum is a place where everyone can feel represented.

“I think Mrs. Cummer had it right," Keris said. "She thought that she wanted to create a museum that would be the center of beauty and culture of the entire community... somewhere where everybody can come and feel welcome (and) not only learn about art and see beautiful historic gardens but learn about themselves.”

An upcoming exhibit is gaining some national and even international attention. Barnwell Brownlee landed an international exhibit last minute for April.

The exhibit has toured "among the handful of most prestigious contemporary art museums in the world" writes Forbes.

She tells First Coast News that on her first day physically in the building, the chief curator broke the bad news that their March exhibit was canceled because it was stuck in Los Angeles during COVID-19 shutdowns. She turned this lemon into lemonade... or a lemon martini as Barnwell Brownlee put it.

“My goal is to make it a really welcoming destination for all, not just for Jacksonville and beyond,' she said.

Her passion and connections helped land Zanele Muholi’s exhibit: Hail The Dark Lioness.

“When I tell you these portraits are electrifying, I mean dynamic, they are so stunning, just absolutely stunning," Barnwell Brownlee described the 80 plus self-portraits by the artist who is most commonly referred to as a visual activist.

These halls will be its final venue for the internationally touring exhibit. The portraits are a commentary on race, representation, social injustice and human rights.

In a few months at the Cummer, Barnwell Brownlee has made quite the impact bringing in more representation, activism and intersectionality with this exhibit.

Keris says they plan exhibits two to four years in advance normally. This one was booked 45 days in advance.

Zanele Muholi: Somnyama Ngonyama, Hail The Dark Lioness opens April 15 and will be at The Cummer through June 6.

The Cummer Museum has free admissions on Tuesdays from 4 to 9 p.m. There is also free admission on Friday and Saturday, March 19 and 20.