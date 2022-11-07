JSO: Woman shoots and kills ex who was breaking into her home

A woman told police she shot a man trying to break into her home. Police later found out the two have some sort of history.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says a woman called 911 around 11 p.m. and then hung up. On arrival to the location of the call, police say the woman told them she shot a man trying to break into her home.

Police described her as frantic.

JSO Sergeant Chris Stephens says they found a Hispanic man with a gunshot wound nearby. He says the two have sort of domestic relationship. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The location of the incident is a mobile home park off Putnam Avenue in the Englewood area of Jacksonville. Stephens says there was damage to the home.

JSO says the woman is at the Sheriff's Office being questioned. They have also been knocking on doors trying to get information from neighbors and witnesses.

Police are looking into the two's past including whether there was any restraining order. Sgt. Stephens says they did not know the extent of their history at the time of the briefing.

Stephens also said they did not yet know if the firearm was legal.