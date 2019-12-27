For parents with sick kids in southern Duval County and northern St. John's county, getting to a Wolfson Children's Hospital emergency center is about to get a lot easier.

On Monday, the hospital will open a new location on the Baptist Medical Center South grounds.

The facility has 12 exam rooms dedicated entirely to children. It even has its own parking lot and waiting room completely separate from the main hospital so kids are not in the same area as adults.

The staff will be comprised of a team of pediatric doctors, nurses, therapists, and radiologic technologists.

The building itself is catered to the little ones - from the equipment to iPads filled with gaming apps in each room, to the ocean-themed design to help them feel at ease.

Most importantly, though, it’ll help sick kids get to see a doctor sooner.

"The wait times downtown are not always brief and short just because of the volume," said Karen Grissinger, director of children's emergency services for Wolfson. "When your child is sick, you want to get to the place as quick as you can. That's why we're expanding."

This is the sixth Wolfson Children's Emergency Center in Northeast Florida.