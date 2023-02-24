Yes, these wild posts on Wendy's Facebook page are real

A viewer wrote in asking us to check out the hilarious posts that didn't read like a corporate account usually would.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Would you like a side of fries with your unhinged Facebook posts? Wendy isn’t your crazy aunt in this situation… I’m talking about the Wendy’s fast food joint.

A viewer reached out to us when she took a closer look at what appears to be the official Facebook account of Wendy’s. Yes, she's talking about the fast food restaurant. The posts made her do a double take.

First Coast News viewer Jessica Jones wrote… “Ok, someone needs to check out the Wendy's Facebook page. Someone is making posts that doesn't sound right and the comments are beyond hilarious. The newest post has over 2k comments in less than 3 hours.”

QUESTION: Is this the official account for Wendy's?

ANSWER: Yes!

SOURCE: Wendy's corporate media contact.

The Facebook account has most than 8,000,000 likes and a blue checkmark signifying an official account, but the posts are not something you would usually see from corporate.

Exhibit A:

Exhibit B:

Their Twitter has been well-known for roasting other fast food restaurants and even customers over the years, but their Facebook is another vibe entirely.

A Wendy’s corporate spokesperson says they do not have any media availability right now so my questions remain unanswered like what's the strategy behind this? Who's Bob?