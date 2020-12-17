Doctors recommend getting this type of COVID-19 test before Christmas

At Thanksgiving, a Jacksonville doctor had to contact 17 families because people got tested for COVID-19 then didn't wait for the results. They were all positive.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — When should you get a COVID-19 test before Christmas? And which test is the most effective?

A doctor with Agape Family Health says at Thanksgiving she had to contact 17 different families because people got their COVID-19 tests then didn't wait until they got the results. They found out after Thanksgiving that they were all positive.

"Seventeen different families that I had to contact," said Dr. Monica Johnson. "Now that's 17 different families that have other families that also had to be tested."

Don't let this be you. Johnson says it can take five days to get a PCR test result back, but they are getting results back now in two to three days.

Experts recommend getting the PCR test because they are the most accurate.

"The gold standard is going to be a PCR test," said Chad Neilsen, director of infection prevention at UF Health Jacksonville. "PCR type tests that look for the COVID genetic sequences. Those are going to be the most accurate."

Antigen tests, also called rapid tests, detect protein fragments, not genetic material like PCR tests. Anitgen tests are therefore less sensitive if you're at the beginning or end of having the virus. At Agape Family Health they recommend rapid tests if you're symptomatic.

What you need to consider is that it's possible you can take a test, walk out, and get infected.

"That's why it's important to make sure that if you are going to get tested right before you go to see family, right before you travel or go to airports, that you've been isolating yourself away from others for at least seven to 10 days," said Neilsen.

What have we learned?

• Health care workers usually recommend the PCR test because they are the most accurate.

• You'll need to plan ahead to get the test results back before you visit family.

• Isolate for seven to ten days before visiting family.

In the middle of this interview I stopped and told Epidemiologist Chad Neilsen this makes me sad. But what would be MUCH worse is knowing your family is not safe.



Here is what healthcare workers recommend you do before Christmas.@FCN2go @UFHealthJax pic.twitter.com/AQ3gNitfbF — Renata Di Gregorio (@RenataFCNews) December 17, 2020

First Coast News also asked Neilsen some other COVID-19 Christmas questions.

Are the at-home testing kits reliable?

"Many of these home testing kits that have been put out do have emergency use approval from the FDA," Neilsen said. "So they are reliable as long as they've been approved with that EUA."

Should I drive or fly to see family?

"Driving is always going to be safer just because you're minimizing your exposure to large groups of people," Neilsen said.

Should I stay with family or at a hotel?

"We would probably recommend them to try and stay outside at a hotel, which have very robust cleaning standards," Neilsen said. "These days we don't want to see new households mixing with each other during the holidays because that's when you're going to potentially see some transmission."

This is all probably not what you want to hear, but he points out we're right on the cusp of a vaccine for everyone.

"I haven't seen my own mother in, I don't know, probably eight to nine months since it started," Neilsen said. "She only lives in Orlando. What we sort of darkly recommend is think about next year. Do you want to have empty chairs around the table next year or empty chairs this year?"