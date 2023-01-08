What mental health experts want you to know about the record heat

The World Meteorological Organization expects coming years to shatter this month's temperatures. First Coast News is on your side with one lesser-known impact.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Monday is the last day of the hottest month on record, but it's not the last day of the heat.

The World Meteorological Organization expects coming years to shatter this month's temperatures. First Coast News is on your side with one impact you may be feeling that's not talked about as much.

You may be hearing a lot about the impacts of the heat on our planet, most recently including the ocean reaching hot tub temperatures near Florida and the vanishing coral reefs. There are also the economic and health impacts of the heat, which the World Meteorological Organization says are major. Doctors are warning the heat cam impact you more than just physically and affect your mental health.

Seasonal depression can also happen during the summer months. Symptoms of seasonal affective disorder usually occur in the fall and winter, according to Mayo Clinic, but not always. They report common side effects in the summer are irritability due to physical discomfort and disrupted sleep patterns.

Doctors say the heat can zap your energy and higher electric bills for air conditioning can pile on the stress. It may lead to you spending more time indoors.

First Coast mental health counselor Steven Montesinos says he works with people who aren't necessarily impacted by the heat itself, but by changes that come with summer and can feel destabilizing.

"One of the big reasons that people struggle with increased unhappiness or stress or even depression is because they're going through so many tremendous adjustments," Montesinos said. "All the structure that was in place from the previous academic year, really, the previous school year is now gone."

Get connected with resources for mental health or housing stability by calling or texting United Way of Northeast Florida at 2-1-1.

Learn more about heat and mental health here. Understand the symptoms of SAD here.