Wells Fargo study finds teens want to learn how to invest, here's how

You can start investing at a young age with the help of your parents or guardian. Experts say that will also give you a head start on gaining compound interest.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Let’s get that money right. It’s never too young to start according to a new study by Wells Fargo.

They surveyed more than 300 13 to 17 year old teens about investing.

75% say they are interested

93% say they’ll be better off financially later on in life if they learn now

45% say they are more interested in investing now because of the GameStop social media situation

Wells Fargo advisor Nelrae Pasha Ali is also a mom of four who has been teaching her sons how to invest for years. Her 17 year old Daoud is already choosing which company's stocks he wants to buy.

“I like sometimes the risk of it," Daoud said, "but at the end of the day it is going to have a good outcome for me.”

Pasha Ali says she wishes finances were taught in schools.

“When I went off to college, I had a whole scholarship and I had these resources," she said. "And I didn’t know how to write a simple check because no one taught me it.”

Now, Pasha Ali knows her way around a bank. Pasha Ali says the benefit of getting started so young can be explained in two words: compound interest

“Let’s say you have a hundred dollars and you got 5 percent that year. Now you have 105 dollars. The next year if you are getting 5 percent, now you’re getting 5 percent on 105 dollars," said Pasha Ali. "That keeps compounding and that is actually very powerful.”

She says there are 3 accounts parents can look at to start their kids as young as middle school age.