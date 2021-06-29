Wells Fargo study finds teens want to learn how to invest, here's how

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Let’s get that money right. It’s never too young to start according to a new study by Wells Fargo.
They surveyed more than 300 13 to 17 year old teens about investing.
- 75% say they are interested
- 93% say they’ll be better off financially later on in life if they learn now
- 45% say they are more interested in investing now because of the GameStop social media situation
Wells Fargo advisor Nelrae Pasha Ali is also a mom of four who has been teaching her sons how to invest for years. Her 17 year old Daoud is already choosing which company's stocks he wants to buy.
“I like sometimes the risk of it," Daoud said, "but at the end of the day it is going to have a good outcome for me.”
Pasha Ali says she wishes finances were taught in schools.
“When I went off to college, I had a whole scholarship and I had these resources," she said. "And I didn’t know how to write a simple check because no one taught me it.”
Now, Pasha Ali knows her way around a bank. Pasha Ali says the benefit of getting started so young can be explained in two words: compound interest
“Let’s say you have a hundred dollars and you got 5 percent that year. Now you have 105 dollars. The next year if you are getting 5 percent, now you’re getting 5 percent on 105 dollars," said Pasha Ali. "That keeps compounding and that is actually very powerful.”
She says there are 3 accounts parents can look at to start their kids as young as middle school age.
- Custodial brokerage account: “As a financial advisor and also as a mother, I’d want them to get involved but obviously with parental guidance," Pasha Ali said. Parents would manage the custodial account until the child turns 18 and the money is irrevocable meaning whatever goes in will go to your child.
Roth Ira: Your child will have to have W-2 income for this account. Pasha Ali says this is good for when your teen gets his or her first job.
Mutual funds: A managed portfolio of investments is another way to get your child invested hands free. They wouldn't be making decisions about specific stocks.