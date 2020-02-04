Starting Friday, many small businesses will have to close up shop as mandated by the state if not considered an essential business during this pandemic. One nail salon owner says he understands the price he has to pay to possibly help save lives.

“We have to do what we have to do,” said Andy Tran, owner of Island Nails. “Health is more important. Whenever you have health, you can make money later. I have to put my customer’s safety over my finance and my business.”

Tran’s shop in the Oakleaf Plantation area sits empty like many businesses across the First Coast. He says there’s no revenue coming in but he still has bills to pay. Tran recently wrote a letter to his property manager who says they’re looking into things.

As a father of two, he admits he’s nervous about the current situation our nation is in and the possibilities for the economy.

He’s also concerned about his customers and says he often sits in his empty shop thinking about what once was.

“ I just sit in the back by myself because I miss my customers a lot,” Tran said. “I do have a lot of my customers support me.”