Wake Up & Save: Ways to make some extra cash before the holidays

In a year where many have struggled financially, here are a few ways you can make some extra money to help pay for gifts.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — You no longer have to wake up at the crack of dawn after Thanksgiving to snag some deals. Deals are being offered year-round nowadays, but what you’ll always need for those presents is cash.

Here's how to make some quick cash right for the holidays with things around your house.

Some Tips:

1. Start looking for items to sell in your closet.

You can sell clothing and accessories on apps like Poshmark and Depop. Download the app on your phone, take photos of the item, and list it. The company does take a portion of the money you made, but they also provide the shipping labels.

You can also ship your clothes to companies like ThredUp and they will list and sell your clothes for you. They also take a portion of the money and you don't get paid until an item sells. If an item doesn't sell, you can either pay for it to be shipped back to you or let them donate it.

If you want to sell in person, try your local Plato‘s Closet. There you can get money for your clothing upfront. You bring in a bag of items, a staff member will pick the items they want to buy from you, and they'll hand you cash.

2. Are there any décor pieces or furniture around your home that you just aren’t using anymore?

Facebook marketplace is a great place to sell them. Post a photo of your item online and if someone wants to buy it, you can arrange for them to pick it up from your house or wherever you feel safe to meet.

If you are looking for some holiday decorations and want to save some money, check our your local thrift stores.