'Wake Up & Save' on summer activities on the First Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Summer 2020 was a bust. As you begin to plan ahead for summer 2021, I'm bagging you bargains to plan out activities for the entire family that won't break the bank.

Let's start at the Cummer Museum of Arts & Gardens in Riverside. Tuesdays from 4 to 9 p.m. are always free admission. There are exhibits and experiences for people of all ages at the museum. Click here for information on tickets and reserving a spot ahead of time, which is suggested even for free tickets.

Cool off at Adventure Landing water park in Jacksonville Beach. On Groupon, you can snag four tickets and four drinks for $99. That would usually cost you $198. Click here for more information on the water park. The Groupon deal can change often so keep looking back on the site to snag a steal.

Get the kids moving at Beaches Rock Gym in Atlantic Beach. On Fridays, kids 17 and younger climb for $10. That's good for the all-day pass. Check out their website and other discounts here.

Check out an Icemen game at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in downtown Jacksonville. On May 9 and 16, Publix is sponsoring the games. Families can buy 4 tickets for $100 and get a $50 Publix gift card back! You will also get an invite to shoot a goal after the game. Buy tickets here.

On Sundays at the ballpark, enjoy a Jumbo Shrimp game along with free face painting, free balloon animals, and kids can run the bases after the game. If your weekend is packed, wear red to a Friday game and get $1 off! Find tickets and other promotions here.