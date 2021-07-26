Tips for saving on school supplies

Before you shop at your go-to store, we're adding the school supplies to our cart to compare costs and find you the best deals.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It’s time for back to school shopping. Before you head to your store of choice, I'm comparing prices.

Every penny adds up. I found one of the most popular places to shop for supplies could have you paying $40 more for the same items.

Fourth Grade

3 Composition Books

5 Plastic Folders (Pockets & Prongs) (Blue, Red, Yellow, Green, Purple)

Wide Ruled Notebook paper

2 boxes of pencils

2 packs of skinny, black dry-erase markers

2 packs of glue sticks

1 pack of colored pencils or crayons

1 pack of pencil cap erasers

1 Pencil box or pouch

1 set of headphones

1 bottle Hand Sanitizer

1 Bottle Hand Soap

1 box tissues

1 pack Clorox wipes

1 bottle of disinfecting spray

I used a 4th grade supply list for Duval County as a control and added the items into my cart on Amazon, Target, and Walmart’s websites. Some items vary, but the main goal is that everything on the list is checked off.

You may automatically go to Amazon thinking you’ll snag the best deal, but this cart was my highest total at 84 dollars.

The 2nd highest was Target, but I saved more than 30 dollars compared to my Amazon cart. My Target total was 52 dollars.

The best deals were at Walmart. My entire cart was 40 dollars. That's a 44 dollar difference for the same items from Amazon.

Websites like Walmart and Target also now allow you to order online for store pickup. That’ll save you on any shipping costs and time.