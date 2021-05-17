Wake Up and Save: How to get deals on gas this summer

It's an expense we can't really get rid of. I'm sharing how to find the best deals on gas and get some money back.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The average price of gas across the country is now over $3 a gallon, according to AAA data. As you begin to plan those summer road trips and vacations, you’ll be using more gas than usual.

Saving money on gas can be difficult if you aren't used to planning out your stops ahead of time. Try using the Waze app to find the cheapest place to stop.

Set your destination as usual in the app and press go. Then search for gas stations. It’ll show you the gas stations on your route and tell you the prices and how far away from your route it is.

Once you get to the pump, you can pay with the Gas Buddy gas card. This is a card that actually connects back to your checking account. This is not a credit card, but what it does is racks up points every time you pay for gas and eventually, you can get up to 25 cents off a gallon.

Experts with @AAAnews say they don’t think the issues with the Colonial Pipeline will impact prices at the pump... BUT I’m going to help you find the best price anyways.



1. Gas Buddy app: You can find the cheapest gas near you or track the cheapest gas on your commute. pic.twitter.com/u7tK4zDE70 — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) May 12, 2021

You can also download the Gas Buddy app for free. It’ll tell you which gas station near you offers the best prices.

Whenever you’re pumping gas, see if they have any rewards cards. Not a credit card. You don’t want the interest rates, but many gas stations have free reward cards for you to earn points and more.