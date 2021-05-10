x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

GMJ

Wake Up & Save: Hotel vs Airbnb prices at popular summer spots

A few minutes of research can save you hundreds on your summer vacation.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — People are booking summer trips after a year of pausing travel. Before you book, wake up and save! 

Should you stay in a hotel or an Airbnb?

A little bit of research beforehand can save hundreds of dollars choosing between a hotel or Airbnb. I’m looking at Savannah, Orlando and Hilton Head.

I’m comparing prices for July 8 through the 11 for rooms or places that will sleep four: two adults and two kids.

In Savannah. you’ll pay about the same for either. About $577 for Air BNB and $582 for a hotel. The big difference will be in amenities. Do you want a room or an entire place to yourself?

In Orlando, staying at a hotel near the parks could save you at least $116. I found Airbnb's around $381 and a hotel for $265. 

In Hilton Head, Airbnb seems to be less expensive at the beach. 

You can save more than a $138 choosing Aibnb, but if you stay a few miles away from the beach you could save hundreds more by choosing a hotel.

It’s all about location, location, location.

I found an Airbnb on the beach for $717. On the beach, the hotel costs around $855.

A pro of staying in an Airbnb can be the space. Just make sure you choose a private residence. A con can be the cleaning fee added to nightly rates. I've included those in my totals above.

A pro of staying in a hotel is having maid service to clean up your room and make your bed during your stay. A con can be the lack of space. Four people may end up sharing a single room with two beds. 

Related Articles