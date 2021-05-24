Wake Up & Save: How to get college and professional level courses for free

Some of these courses are targeted at licensed professionals who want to further their education while others are for beginners who just simply want to learn.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — College is expensive, but money shouldn’t stop you from expanding your knowledge. You don't have to make a 4-year commitment to enjoy the luxury of learning. I'll show you how for free!

You can continue your education with a click. EDX.org offers free college and professional-level courses. They’re backed by universities like Harvard and MIT.

On the EDX.org website, you’ll see a courses drop-down button where you can choose by subject ranging from architecture to health and safety to music.

There are more than 3,000 courses offered.

Most of the courses are free though you can pay for certificates in certain subjects. You can also work towards what they call a MicroBachelors or MicroMasters degree.